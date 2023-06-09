Tonkin Stadium area cleanup planned for July 2

Amanda Fehring
Amanda Fehring
(Stock Photo)

(Riverton, WY) – The Native American Church of the Ghost Dancers has become quite active in their initiative “Clean Lands, Clean Bodies” to help cleanup different areas around Fremont County.

They have organized a cleanup in the Tonkin Stadium area of Riverton on Sunday, July 2 starting at 10 am. Details are shared on the flyer below.

ICYMI: The Native American Church of the Ghost Dancers and the Bureau of Land Management plan to clean Government Draw on June 17. Click here to read our earlier post.

Advertisement
h/t Levon Jaure
Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.