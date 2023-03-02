Tomorrow’s Lander Chamber Community Awards Luncheon Sold Out

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Chamber of Commerce’s annual Community Awards Luncheon scheduled for March 3 at the Lander Community & Convention Center is sold out.



“A goal of mine has been to push attendance to 200, and I’m thrilled that we’ve gotten there,” said Lander Chamber CEO Owen Sweeney. “Thanks are due to our sponsors and member investors, as well as our indefatigable Associate Director Carol King, who worked the phones like a champ.”



A celebration of the Lander business community and the individuals within it, the luncheon is an annual opportunity to gather together in one place to recognize in a public way the efforts of the men and women who put so much time and effort into building their businesses, creating jobs for Fremont County’s residents, supporting the community, and in general making Lander a great place to live, work, and play.

Speaking at this year’s luncheon will be Helen Wilson, Executive Director of the Wind River Visitors Council (WRVC), Fremont County’s lodging tax board and destination marketing organization. “Helen and Melanie [Hoefle, WRVC’s Community Engagement Manager] have done a tremendous promoting travel and tourism in Wyoming’s Wind River Country,” said Sweeney, who serves as the WRVC’s Vice President. “Lander’s economy relies heavily on tourism, and the record amount of lodging tax proceeds we’ve seen here and throughout all of Fremont County is the clearest evidence of the success of the WRVC’s marketing strategy. I’m sure Helen will deliver an informative presentation.”

The Lander Community Awards Luncheon is made possible in part due to GOLD LEVEL sponsors Central Bank & Trust and St. John’s Health – Lander.