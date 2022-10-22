Togwotee Pass already experiencing snow today

(Wyoming) – As a cold front brings winter-like conditions to Fremont County this weekend, WYDOT Northwest webcams started to show snow on our mountain passes this morning as well.

The above picture shared by the National Weather Service in Riverton, was taken near Togwotee Pass on the Continental Divide, a roughly 9500 ft elevation.

The NWSR is also calling for wind gusts of 70-80 mph for higher elevations today.

Check out this website from our friends at WYDOT for several ways to get current road conditions.