Today marks the first day of fall; cooler, seasonal temperatures expected

(Fremont County, WY) – 7:04 PM MDT marks the official transition into fall with the autumnal equinox today, with temperatures expected to be around normal for this time of year.
More rain is expected today, mainly in areas west and north of the County.
High temperatures will be all over the place today, with Lander, Jeffrey City and Pavillion in the upper 60’s, Shoshoni and Riverton in the lower 70’s, and Dubois at 55 degrees.
Lows tonight will be in the mid to lower 40’s for most, with Dubois a bit cooler at 39 degrees.