Today in the 10 | September 20, 2022

Coffee Time: The Popo Agie Quilters Quilt Show is set for this weekend; tune in to learn more

h/t Popo Agie Quilters Quilt Show event flyer

19 Stone Road, Riverton, $380,000

314 S Main Pavillion, WY 82523 | $179,000

219 S 6th E Street Riverton, WY 82501 | $240,000

14 Prairie Breeze, Riverton, $99,900

1009 Westwood, Riverton, $250,000

4205 Cypress Pt, Riverton, $475,000

612 Oak Street, Shoshoni, $200,000

14 Sunnyside Ave, Riverton, $380,000

12646 Hwy 26, Riverton, $380,000

🍿 Here’s what’s playing at Barry Cinemas

Acme in Riverton – Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

– Marcel the Shell With Shoes On Gem in Riverton – The Woman King; Pearl; Breaking; The Invitation

– The Woman King; Pearl; Breaking; The Invitation Grand in Lander – Where the Crawdads Sing

Gem in Riverton – The Woman King; Pearl; Breaking; The Invitation

Grand in Lander – Where the Crawdads Sing

#Littles brought to you by SageWest Health Care 😍

Congratulations to the families of these #littles:

Submit your own Birth Announcement here.

Obituaries

Recent Deaths in Fremont County: Sun Rhodes, Hougham

Looking for the Arrest Report? It’s moved.

Find it on our new Arrests page.