Today in the 10 |May 9, 2022

County 10
County 10

County 10 COVID-19 Updates

Coffee Time: Community invited to celebrate retirement of longtime Lander Children’s Museum founderhttps://county10.com/coffee-time-community-invited-to-celebrate-retirement-of-longtime-lander-childrens-museum-founder/

Listen to all podcasts here

Job Listings in Fremont County

Click here to VIEW ALL Jobs
Looking for employees? Add a Job Listing.

🏡 Real Estate Listings sponsored by RE/MAX All-Star, Realtors

6 Sunny Terrace Riverton WY

This is your chance to get a like new 5 bed, 3.5 bath home with a 2 car garage plus a 30’x40′ shop & best of all end of road privacy! Inside this home has been extensively remodeled including new carpet & paint, updated light fixtures, remodeled cherry wood kitchen with granite counter tops & Stainless Steel appliances. Best of all each level has its own Master Suite. Outside you have a beautiful mountain view with passive solar from floor to ceiling windows & a wrap around deck to enjoy those views! $525,000

View these homes in 3-D HERE!

🍿 Here’s what’s playing at Barry Cinemas

  • Acme in Riverton- The Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
  • Gem in Riverton- The Bad Guys, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
  • Grand in Lander– Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
  • Click here to view showtimes or call the theater at 856-9589

#Littles brought to you by SageWest Health Care 😍

Congratulations to the families of these #littles: #little: Evalynn Augustine

Submit your own Birth Announcement here.

Obituaries

Looking for the Arrest Report? It’s moved. 
Find it on our new Arrests page.

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.