Today in the 10 |May 13, 2022

County 10 COVID-19 Updates
Coffee Time: Project Graduation night is almost here; listen in for details on upcoming LVHS/Pathfinder parade celebration
Listen to all podcasts here
Job Listings in Fremont County
Click here to VIEW ALL Jobs
Looking for employees? Add a Job Listing.
🏡 Real Estate Listings sponsored by RE/MAX All-Star, Realtors
219 S 6th E Street Riverton, WY
Here is a chance to get a like new craftsman style house with a fantastic corner lot with mature trees, one car garage & wonderfully landscaped yard and a 3 tier water fall fountain. Inside is 4 spacious bedrooms including a Master Suite with a walk-in closet, private soaking tub overlooking the fountain & a living room adjacent to the private Master Bedroom. On the main level most of the windows have been updated & the antique hardwood floors have been refinished. $240,000
View these homes in 3-D HERE!
🍿 Here’s what’s playing at Barry Cinemas
- Acme in Riverton- Firestarter
- Gem in Riverton- The Bad Guys, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Grand in Lander– Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Click here to view showtimes or call the theater at 856-9589
#Littles brought to you by SageWest Health Care 😍
Congratulations to the families of these #littles:
Submit your own Birth Announcement here.
Obituaries
- Recent Deaths in Fremont County: Cressell, Brown Sr.
Looking for the Arrest Report? It’s moved.
Find it on our new Arrests page.