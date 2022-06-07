Today in the 10 |June 7th, 2022

County 10
County 10

County 10 COVID-19 Updates

Mental Health Monday: Ari Kamil chats about gender identity, discrimination, opening dialogues for LGBTQ+ youth

Listen to all podcasts here

Job Listings in Fremont County

Click here to VIEW ALL Jobs
Looking for employees? Add a Job Listing.

🏡 Real Estate Listings sponsored by RE/MAX All-Star, Realtors

630 S 1st Street Dubois, WY 82513

Here is your once in a lifetime chance to own a like new riverfront log cabin with city water & sewer located within the pristine western town of Dubois! Inside is a knotty hickory kitchen, with live edge granite counter tops & a copper sink. Best of all is the floor to ceiling windows out the back of the home that overlook the Wind River. Upstairs is a private Master Bedroom with a River Rock fireplace, double closets, floor to ceiling windows & a private balcony overlooking the Wind River.| $575,000

View these homes in 3-D HERE!

🍿 Here’s what’s playing at Barry Cinemas

  • Acme in Riverton- The Bob’s Burgers Movie
  • Gem in Riverton– Top Gun Maverick, Father Stu, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
  • Grand in Lander– Top Gun Maverick
  • Click here to view showtimes or call the theater at 856-9589

#Littles brought to you by SageWest Health Care 😍

Congratulations to the families of these #littles:

Submit your own Birth Announcement here.

Obituaries

  • Recent Deaths in Fremont County: Bucknell

Looking for the Arrest Report? It’s moved. 
Find it on our new Arrests page.

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.