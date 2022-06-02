Today in the 10 |June 2nd, 2022

County 10 COVID-19 Updates
Coffee Time: Sweetwater Against Trafficking holding rummage sale fundraiser this weekend
Listen to all podcasts here
Job Listings in Fremont County
Click here to VIEW ALL Jobs
Looking for employees? Add a Job Listing.
🏡 Real Estate Listings sponsored by RE/MAX All-Star, Realtors
706 Dickinson Avenue Riverton, WY
THE ULTIMATE STARTER HOME – You couldn’t pick a nicer place to begin. 2 roomy bedrooms (one boasting a walk-in closet), 1 full bath, an open floor plan with easy care laminate flooring, & a cheery & bright kitchen. Outside you’ll enjoy a plush yard maintained by an automatic sprinkler, a paver patio, and a large storage shed, all surrounded by full fence. Become a Homeowner Today by calling Skye Coleman-Weisz! $135,000
View these homes in 3-D HERE!
🍿 Here’s what’s playing at Barry Cinemas
- Acme in Riverton- The Bob’s Burgers Movie
- Gem in Riverton– Top Gun Maverick, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Grand in Lander– Top Gun Maverick
- Click here to view showtimes or call the theater at 856-9589
#Littles brought to you by SageWest Health Care 😍
Congratulations to the families of these #littles:
Submit your own Birth Announcement here.
Obituaries
- Recent Deaths in Fremont County: Cassel, Black
Looking for the Arrest Report? It’s moved.
Find it on our new Arrests page.