Thank you for always standing by my side and never giving me a doubt in my heart, your smart, sweet, and caring. Your heart is made of gold and you got the attitude of a lion. I couldn’t have picked anyone more perfect than you and I can’t wait to meet our very first baby in this world. Your truly the love of my life and I love you with all my heart and soul.

💙💙💙

Love,

Tony Harrid

This Valentine is brought to you by:



Want to send your own Valentine?

>> CLICK HERE <<