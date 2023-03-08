Time to celebrate Riverton Community Health and Lander Community Health Pediatrics!

Thanks to all the hard work and dedication of our staff to our patients, both clinics have obtained PCMH Recognition through NCQA!

NCQA’s Patient-Centered Medical Home Recognition focuses on identifying practices that put patients at the forefront of care.

NCQA’s Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) Recognition program was developed to identify practices that have invested in a model of care that puts patients at the forefront and where continuous quality improvement is a priority. Research across multiple payer types has shown that patients in NCQA-Recognized patient-centered medical homes have better management of chronic conditions, reduced fragmentation of care, and lower healthcare costs overall.

Kristal Skiles, Director of Nursing and Quality, states, “A special thanks to Sage Weber, Clinic Manager, for all her hard work in leading this initiative. Sage’s leadership and dedication to the organization and our patients are greatly appreciated!”

Sage Weber shares, “A special thank you to Nanette Edlund for her dedication and time to ensure the Lander clinic received this achievement. Nanette Edlund retired in February. She worked as our Data Entry Specialist and assisted with tracking our quality measures. Her countless hours of dedication are commendable. Thank you, Nanette, for your service!”

Congratulations, Riverton Community Health and Lander Community Health Pediatrics!

Learn more about services and providers at chccw.org. We are your health!