Tim Hancock is ready to serve Riverton

What an interesting campaign season. Thank you everyone for welcoming me at your homes when I have gone door to door! We have tried to hit just about every single home in Riverton and it has given me great insight into the pulse of our community. Please continue to call me with any questions at 307-840-1206. If I don’t answer, leave a message and I will call you back as soon as possible. You can also reach out to me on Facebook at Tim Hancock 4 Riverton.

My wife and 5 kids mean the world to me and I am ready to serve Riverton for them and for you, our citizens. I have a degree from CWC in music, and degrees from UW in criminal justice, masters of public administration (i.e. running a city), and law. I believe in Riverton and I believe it can become more than it is now with the right leadership.

I am not running for Mayor for a title. I am running because I believe Riverton will be better served by a Mayor who has the interests of the community at heart rather than my own interests. I believe that integrity, honesty, and loyalty are essential qualities for a Mayor and those qualities are as much a part of me as my height or the color of my hair.

I’m not big into the mudslinging that was pervasive against Lars Baker when he ran against Rich Gard in 2018, and that has happened during this campaign from Rich Gard towards me. I have talked about the strong mayor bid but that has been to make sure people know the differences between Mayor Gard and I. My philosophy is different from his. I believe that a strong city council does better at making YOUR voice heard. I believe that the people should be the focus of our efforts and not gathering more power for the position. I believe in giving credit where credit is due. Thank you very much for your support that has led to making Riverton into a great community. Going door to door, I have learned from you YOUR vision for Riverton into the future. Let’s do our best to make that a reality. Let’s build a Riverton where our youth can stay and thrive!

Tim Hancock

