Tigers, Panthers, Wranglers and Warriors off to strong starts in Mascot Challenge second round

(Fremont County, WY) – The 2023 County 10 Mascot Challenge powered by Porter’s Supply Company opened round two Monday morning!

After we received over 14,000 votes in round one, the four teams with the least votes were eliminated. Those included; the Wyoming Indian Chiefs, Wind River Cougars, Dubois Rams and Central Wyoming College Rustlers.

The remaining eight were seeded into head-to-head match-ups. As of Monday afternoon, the Lander Tigers held a steady lead over the St. Stephens Eagles. The Arapaho Charter Warriors were up big on the Fort Washakie Eagles. Pathfinder’s Panthers held a large lead over the Riverton Wolverines. And, the Shoshoni Wranglers were leading a tight battle with the Frontier Academy Phoenix.

Round two voting continues through Wednesday afternoon and you can vote daily!

