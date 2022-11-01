Tigers fall to Star Valley in the quarter finals

(Afton, WY) – The Lander Valley Tigers season came to an end on Friday when the fell to Star Valley 41-17. The Tigers made the long trip for their first round match in a rematch of last years quarter final game in Class 3A.

Lander had a chance to strike first but a 44 yard field goal attempt by Matisse Weaver was blocked. Star Valley would capitalize on a 5 yard touchdown run by Kaleb Spalding. The Braves would miss their point after to make the scoring 6-0. The Tigers chopped the lead in half when Weaver converted a 34 yard field goal. After one the Braves lead 6-3.

Star Valley would take control the game not allowing a single score for the Tigers in the second quarter while scoring 28 of their own. Braves go into the half up 34-3.

The first drive of the Third quarter would be the first time the Tigers saw the end-zone with a pick six by Gabe Harris. Star Valley would tack another score in the third with a miss direction play to Stewart from three yards out.

In what was the final quarter for the Tigers, they score the final points of the game on a Gabe Harris three yard touchdown run. The Tigers fall 41-17 to Star Valley as the season concludes for Lander with an overall record of 5-4 on the year.