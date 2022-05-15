Tiger Relays Dominate – Small Riverton team to state

The Tigers and Lady Tigers fared well in cramped Lincoln County last weekend with both teams scoring over 100 points in the Class 3-A West Regional held at Kemmerer High School.

The girls fishing third behind Powell and Mountaint View with 103 points and the boys were fourth with 107 points in a tight four-team battle for the top spot. Powell finished first as a team with 137 points, Mountain View second at 124.5 and Worland third with 119.5 points.

One category Lander dominated easily was in the relay events where they took seven of the eight regional relay championships, and finished a close second in the other event.

Advertisement

The Lady Tigers swept the relays, winning the 4×100, 4×400, 4×800 and sprint medeley relays in dominating fashion. Lander’s regional championship 4×100 meter team of Avery Bever, Abigail Gribowskas, Alexa Colman and Avery Crane took their medal {h/t Lander Track}

Avery Bever, Abigail Gribowskas, Alexa Colman, and Avery Crane won the 4×100 in 50.70. The quartet of Ellie Kaufman, Kyndal McFadden, Bria Calvert, and Crane took the metric mile relay in 4:17.31. Lander’s distance team of Marlee Jones, Kyra Simonson, Kyndal McFadden and Annika Wilmot ran a solid 10:36.90 to win the 4×800 meter relay and the mixed sprinters, middle distance event that is the sprint medley was taken with the team of Alexa Colman, Avery Bever, Ellie Kaufman, and Ameya Eddy in 4:27.86 Lady Tiger West Region Sprint Medely Champions – Alexa Colman, Avery Bever, Ellie Kaufman and Ameya Eddy {h/t Lander Track}

Eddy, added Lander’s only individual gold medal with the freshman winning the 1600 meter run in 5:27.96.

The boy’s relays were almost as impressive, winning three of the four.

Jonah Brown, Shawn Cozzens, Caynen Brown, and Matisse Weaver rolled to a 45.05 in winning the 4×100 meter relay. The teams of Matisse Weaver, Reed McFadden, Aidan Russell, Gage and Gose posted an excellent time of 3:32.39 in taking firsts in the 4×400 meter relay, and the sprint medley team of Caynen Brown, Shawn Cozzens, Gage Gose, and Blaine Goklish combined for a 3:44.40 finish.

Advertisement

Tiger boys Sprint Medley Relay Champions – Caynen Brown, Shawn Cozzens, Gage Gose and Blaine Goklish {h/t Lander Track}

The Tigers 4×800 Meter of Reed McFadden, Diego Lobatos, Aidan Russell, and Blaine Goklish was just four seconds behind Worland in a runner-up finish.

Individually Gage Gose dominated the hurdling events, posting his fastest time of the season in the 110-meter high hurdles in 14.78. He ran in the 38 second realm for the second time this season with a winning time of 38.96 in the 300 meter hurdles.

Matisse Weaver won the 200 meter dash, with Caynen Brown in third for a strong Tiger showing in the sprints. Shawn Cozzens is slowly recovering from an injury suffered a month ago, but ran relay legs for the Tigers last weekend. Cozzens automatically qualified for the state meet earlier in the season in the 100 and 200 meter dashes.

Riverton at Casper

It was a tough weekend for Riverton at the West 4A meet in Casper. The Lady Wolverines qualified just two girls in two events for the state championships beginning next Thursday at Kelly Walsh High School.

Samantha Ablard finished seventh in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 51.84 and Ciarah Hall was fifth in the triple jump with a leap of 33-9.75.

The boys earned three third place finishes, and a fourth last weekend.

Caleb Crowley ran 52.36 in the 400 meter dash to finish third. Sophomore Kaden Chatfield finished third in the 1600 and 3200 meter runs. Finishing the 1600 in 4:41.67, and the 3200 in 10:14.83. Nathan Mills threw the discus 136-5 for a fourth place finish.

Sprinter Tristan Watkins was sick and didn’t compete this weekend, but he had already qualified for the state meet during the Riverton/Lander Dual earlier in the season in the 100 and 200 meter dashes.

Class 3A West Regional Track Girls Teams Scores: 1. Powell 154, 2. Mountain View 113, 3. Lander 103, 4. Lyman 88.5, 5. Kemmerer 72, 6. Pinedale 65, 7. Worland 54, 8. Lovell 42.5

100 Meter Dash: 1. Jenna Hillman, POW 12.02, 4. Avery Bever, LAN 13.28, 8. Alexa Colman, LAN 13.89

200 Meter Dash: 1. Jenna Hillman, POW 27.27, 3. Avery Crane, LAN 27.55, 4. Abigail Gribowskasa, LAN 27.89

400 Meter Dash: 1. Katie Giorgis, MV 1:00.00, 4. Abigail Gribowskas , LAN 1:02.37, 6. Ellie Kaufman, LAN 1:02.48

800 Meter Run: 1. Amee Newman, LOV 2:26.44, 2. Ameya Eddy, LAN 2:27.85

1600 Meter Run: 1. Ameya Eddy, LAN 5:27.96, 7. Kyra Simonson, LAN 5:55.20, 8. Darian Bell, LAN 5:55.95

3200 Meter Run: 1. Madison Antonino, PIN 12:22.23, 3. Darian Bell, LAN 13:10.70, 8. KayKay Sandall, LAN 13:52.25

100 Meter Hurdles: 1. Jaylee Antonio, MV 15;96

300 Meter Hurdles: 1/ Katie Giorgis, MV 47.37, 5. Avery Crane, LAN 51.31

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Lander (Avery Bever, Abigail Gribowskas, Alexa Colman, Avery Crane) 50.70

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Lander (Ellie Kaufman, Kyndal McFadden, Bria Calvert, Avery Crane) 4:17.31

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Lander (Marlee Jones, Kyra Simonson, Kyndal McFadden, Annika Wilmot) 10:36.90

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Lander (Alexa Colman, Avery Bever, Ellie Kaufman, Ameya Eddy) 4:27.86

Long Jump: 1. Sage Bradshaw, LYM 16-6, 5. Abigail Gribowskas, LAN 15-3.75

Triple Jump:

High Jump: 1. Mya Hutchings, MV 5-5, 7. Asha Reid, LAN 4-9

Pole Vault: 1. Mylie Micheli, MV 9-0

Shot Put: 1. Reagan Thompson, POW 36-4.5

Discus: 1. Katy Dexter, PIN 133-2

Class 3A West Regional Track Boys Team Scores: 1. Powell 137, 2. Mountain View 124.5, 3. Worland 119.5, 4. Lander 107, 5. Lovell 88, 6. Kemmerer 50, 7. Lyman 44, 8. Pinedale 17

100 Meter Dash: 1. Ben Nichols, LOV 11.45

200 Meter Dash: 1. Matisse Weaver, LAN 24.26, 3. Caynen Brown, LAN 24.68

400 Meter Dash: 1. Ben Nichols, LOV 51.44

800 Meter Run: 1. Tanner Erickson, MV 2:02.47, 2. Blaine Goklish, LAN 2:05.55, 5. Reed McFadden, LAN 2:07.35

1600 Meter Run: 1. Tanner Erickson, MV 4:34.48, 8. Deigo Lobatos, LAN 5:09.49

3200 Meter Run: 1. Owen Burnett, KEM 10:08.28, 8. Diego Lobatos, LAN 11:08.60

110 Meter High Hurdles: 1. Gage Gose, LAN 14.78

300 Meter Intermediate Hurdles: 1. Gage Gose, LAN 38.96, 2. Matisse Weaver, LAN 40.52

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Lander (Jonah Brown, Shawn Cozzens, Caynen Brown, Matisse Weaver) 45.05

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Lander (Matisse Weaver, Reed McFadden, Aidan Russell, Gage Gose) 3:32.39

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Worland 8:35.65, 2. Lander (Reed McFadden, Diego Lobatos, Aidan Russell, Blaine Goklish) 8:39.78

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Lander (Caynen Brown, Shawn Cozzens, Gage Gose, Blaine Goklish) 3:44.40

High Jump: 1. Eli Weimer, POW 6-2, 8. Brayden Johnson-Baker, LAN 5-6

Pole Vault: 1. Connor Micheli, MV 15-0, 3. Jonah Brown, LAN 11-6, 5. Isaac Vasquez, LAN 11-6

Long Jump: 1. Zach Ratcliff, POW 19-11.25

Triple Jump: 1. Zach Ratcliff, POW 39-10, 8. Finis Johnson, LAN 38-4

Shot Put: 1. Quinn Lindsay, LOV 56-8.5

Discus: 1. Quinn Lindsay, LOV 169-10