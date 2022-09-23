Tigers place at Warrior Invite

The Cody boys and girls swept the team titles at the Worland Invitational Cross Country meet held at the Green Hill Golf Course.

It wasn’t quite the dramatic start that Wyoming Indian has with a horse and rider leading the runners in each division over the first few hundred yards of the course, but the Green Hills Course provided a golf cart to lead the runners out of the starting blocks. A meet official took a big lead with a golf cart to start the boys varsity race {h/t Susan Gose}

The Broncs and Fillies swept the individual events as well with Charlie Hulbert winning the boy’s race in 16:41.26 and Taylen Stinson the girl’s event in 19:29.31.

Advertisement

Diego Lobatos finished third for the Tigers {h/t Susan Gose}

Lander was well represented with three runners in the top 10 in the two venues. Blue Blackburn closes in on the finish line {h/t Susan Gose}

On the boy’s side, Diego Lobatos continued a strong season placing third with a time of 17:03.98. Ameya Eddy was second for the girls in 19:55.32, and Blue Blackburn sixth in 20:39.65. Ameya Eddy approached the finish line {h/t Susan Gose}

Warrior Invite – Worland: Green Hills Golf Course

Boys Top 10: 1. Charlie Hulbert, COD 16:41.26, 2. Daniel Merritt, POW 17:01.65, 3. Diego Lobatos, LAN 17:03.98, 4. Train Swalstad, WOR 17:14.10, 5. Zach Freise, BUF 17:15.48, 6. Ben Stewart, COD 17:16.01, 7. Howard McNiven, RM 17:16.98, 8. Jack Bishop, WOR 17:17.58, 9. Riley Nielson, COD 17:31.84, 10. Grant Winters, RM 17:33.81

Advertisement

Boys Team Scores: 1. Cody 58, 2. Buffalo 74, 3. Worland 76, 4. Lander 90, 5. Riverton 121, 6. Rocky Mountain 130, 7. Powell 142, 8. Thermopolis 227. 9. Lovell 241

Girls Top 10: 1. Taylen Stinson, COD 19:29.31, 2. Ameya Eddy, LAN 19:55.32, 3. Kinley Cooley, POW, 19:58.53, 4. Zena Tapia, WOR 20:23.20, 5. Ava Stafford, COD 20:31.07, 6. Blue Blackburn, LAN 20:39.65, 7. Mercedes Jackson, COD 20:44.22, 8. Kenna Jacobsen, POW 20:52.09, 9. Kylee Silva, COD 21:02.48, 10. Ruth Johnson, THM 21:02.72

Girls Team Scores: 1. Cody 32, 2. Powell 57, 3. Lander 67, 4. Worland 104, 5. Buffalo 109

Advertisement