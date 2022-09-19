Tiger Boys and Girls Win Home Invite

It was a smaller field at this year’s Lander Invitational, held at the Lander Golf Course over the weekend. Only Lander fielded full teams in both the boys and girls divisions with Wyoming Indian competing with a varsity boys team and Green River a varsity girls squad.

Individual runners from Riverton, Wind River and St. Stephen’s rounded out the Fremont County competition. Lander runners Diego Lobatos and Reed McFadden finished first and second {h/t Susan Gray Gose}

The Tigers swept the boys event with Diego Lobatos winning easily by 44 seconds over second place teammate Reed McFadden. Lander’s Gage Gose was third and Mack White fourth to complete a Tiger sweep of the top four positions.

Boys Top 10 {h/t Susan Gray Gose}

On the girls side, Amya Eddy continues to recover from a leg injury and ran a great race winning by over a minute over second place teammate Blue Blackburn. Lander’s Amya Eddy literally ran away from the field {h/t Susan Gray Gose}

Lander Invitational Cross Country Meet

Boys Top 10: 1. Diego Lobatos, LAN 18:14.60, 2. Reed McFadden, LAN 18:58.13, 3. Gage Gose, LAN 9:50.15, 4. Mack White, LAN 19:50.94, 5. Azaniah Guthrie, RIV 19:58.73, 6. Braedon Lincoln, LAN 20:05.67, 7. Aquinas Lasnoski, LAN 20:18.39, 8. Shay O’Melia, GR 20:32.44, 9. Hale Iwen, GR 20.55.69, 10. Tim Bales, LAN 21:07.52

St. Stephen’s Runners: 12. Nehemiah Divers, 21:40.14, 16. Zion Sioux, 23:00.07

Wyoming Indian Runners: 14. Keiran McCorley, 22:37.77, 15. Colton SunRhodes, 22:38.02, 17. Pecos SunRhodes, 23.00.23, 18. Noah Red Willow, 24:10.39, 19. Devin Fox, 24:45.17

Boys Team Scores: 1. Lander 15, 2. Wyoming Indian 50

Girls Top 10: 1. Ameya Eddy, LAN 21:23.82, 2. Blue Blackburn, LAN 22:11.11, 3. Isabelle Murdock, GR 22:49.31, 4. Madison Murdock, GR 23:07.96, 5. Darian Bell, LAN 23:12.11, 6. Lily Murdock, GR 23:2047, 7. Meeka Iwen, GR 23:53.59, 8. Marlee Jones, LAN 24:03.09, 9. Alexis Whiteplume, RIV 24:10.17, 10.Shayla Babits, LAN 24:20.57

Girls top 10 {h/t Susan Gray Gose}

Other Fremont County Runners: 12. Alandra French, LAN 25:10.55, 13. Kiana Swann, RIV 25:17.39, 14. Faye Hellyer, WR 26:16.71, 15. Cora Remacle, WR 26:52.22, 16. Camelia Brown, WI 28:57.68, 17. Roberta Whiteplume, WI 29:35.84, 18. Dionne Ferris, WI 32:53.68

Girls Team Scores: 1. Lander 25, 2. Green River 30