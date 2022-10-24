Thursday’s Open House at Teton Therapy offers something different

Make plans to be at Teton Therapy’s Riverton clinic this Thursday, 10/27 from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm at 1406 W Main Street for our annual Open House!

It’s a great way to get to know the expert Physical and Occupational Therapists on staff, see treatment demonstrations, win some great prizes, and enjoy delicious food and drinks in Teton Therapy’s state-of-the-art facility.

In addition, this year, Teton Therapy is proud to present a brief address from former Riverton Wolverine – and current EuroLeague Women player – Kristen Newlin. Newlin will discuss playing professional basketball, her experience overcoming injury, and more. She will also take questions from those attending, making this a great opportunity for younger athletes in the community.

To RSVP for this event, please call Teton Therapy’s Riverton clinic at 307-857-7074. You can also RSVP via our Eventbrite site. Tickets are free, but space is limited.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/teton-therapy-riverton-clinic-open-house-tickets-440062828767