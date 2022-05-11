Three to Junior High National Finals Rodeo

A pair of Fremont County barrel racers and a bull rider qualified for the National Junior High Finals Rodeo next month in Perry, Georgia.

Irelynn Campbell and Aislynn Vroman finished second and fifth in the overall in the final standings with 131.5 and 112.5 points respectively. The top four competitors in each event qualify for the national championships. Shoshoni 8th grade cowgirl Irelynn Campbell qualified for the national finals in both barrel racing and breakaway roping {h/t Jess Ruby}

Vroman tipped a barrel in the last round to drop from fourth to fifth, earning an alternate position but qualified when another girl decided not to compete.

Aislynn Vroman turned on a barrel at the state finals in Gillette. The Wind River 8th grader qualified for the national finals in the event {h/t Jess Ruby}

Stetson St. Clair is seated first in bull riding with 141.5 points overall.

St. Clair and Campbell are 8th grade students at Shoshoni Middle School, while Vroman is also an 8th grader at Wind River Middle School.

The trio finished the season last week at the state finals rodeo in Gillette, was the final rodeo of the 2021-22 rodeo season.

Campbell also qualified in breakaway roping where she finished the season in fourth place.

The season began late last September in Wheatland with cowboys and cowgirls and their parents driving to the four corners of the state last fall and in April and May this year.

Rodeos were held twice in Big Piney, and in Rock Springs, Laramie, Torrington, and Newcastle before the final even in Campbell county.