Three Rams on Wyoming 6-man All-star Roster

Three Dubois Rams were selected to play in the 12th annual Wyoming – Nebraska 6-Man All-Star Football game.
Seniors Kaden Chamley, Ryan Wells and Clayton Rux were all invited to play at Chadron State University on June 2 at 7:00 pm on Elliot Field at Don Beebe Stadium.
Veteran coach Jack Cobb of Little Snake River will serve as head coach and he’ll have plenty of familiar faces with Rattler seniors Wade Corson, David Hernandez, Hadley Myers, and Kannadis Peroulis.
Assistant coaches are Trent Aagard of Burlington; Kegan Willford from Encampment; and Little Snake River assistants Sam Weeldreyer and Kyle Jeffres.
All but two of the 18 players are from the Class 1-A West 6-man league.
Other players are:
Burlington:
Carson Jones
Noah McMakin
Pablo Mendez
Cohen Schlenker
Seth Wardell.
Encampment
Briston Sifford
Ben Wagy.
Eden-Farson
Matthew Smith
Simeon Stotts.
Wyoming has won six of the 11 previous meetings including a 68-44 win last year at Chadron State.