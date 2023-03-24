Three Rams on Wyoming 6-man All-star Roster

Three Dubois Rams were selected to play in the 12th annual Wyoming – Nebraska 6-Man All-Star Football game.

Seniors Kaden Chamley, Ryan Wells and Clayton Rux were all invited to play at Chadron State University on June 2 at 7:00 pm on Elliot Field at Don Beebe Stadium. Kaden Chamley breaks up a pass – (h/t Randy Tucker}

Veteran coach Jack Cobb of Little Snake River will serve as head coach and he’ll have plenty of familiar faces with Rattler seniors Wade Corson, David Hernandez, Hadley Myers, and Kannadis Peroulis.

Advertisement

Clayton Rux breaks a tackle before a big gain up the Dubois sideline – (h/t Randy Tucker}

Assistant coaches are Trent Aagard of Burlington; Kegan Willford from Encampment; and Little Snake River assistants Sam Weeldreyer and Kyle Jeffres.

Clayton Rux, Wyatt Trembly and Ryan Wells brought down a Burlington runner – {h/t Adria Trembly}

All but two of the 18 players are from the Class 1-A West 6-man league.

Other players are:

Burlington:

Advertisement

Carson Jones

Noah McMakin

Pablo Mendez

Advertisement

Cohen Schlenker

Seth Wardell.

Encampment

Advertisement

Briston Sifford

Ben Wagy.

Eden-Farson

Matthew Smith

Simeon Stotts. Kaden Chamley broke open on a pass route {h/t Adria Trembly

Wyoming has won six of the 11 previous meetings including a 68-44 win last year at Chadron State.