Three Raiders receive All-State honors while more make All-Conference

The All-State and All-Conference teams have been released for the Legion “A” Level baseball, which features three Riverton Raiders. Players are voted on by the head coaches.
Here are all the selections for the Raiders this season.
All Conference First Team
- Jorey Anderson
- Hunter Hauck
- Was on the Second Team in 2021 in the East.
- Nathan Hutchison
- Was on the First team in 2021 in the East, and Second Team in 2020 in the West
All Conference Second Team
- Joel Bever
- Darrick Devries
- Carter Noseep
- Christopher Reinig
All State First Team
- Jorey Anderson
- Nathan Hutchison
- Was on the All-State first team in 2021
All State Second Team
- Hunter Hauck