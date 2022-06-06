Three public hearings on Riverton council agenda Tuesday

The Riverton City Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, in the Council Chambers at Riverton City Hall, 816 N. Federal Blvd.

The agenda includes three public hearings.

One public hearing will be held before the council considers a firework permit for the Riverton Rendezvous and Riverton Little League.

Two other public hearings will be held before the council considers new ordinances: one adding a definition to the Riverton Municipal Code allowing developers to build open parking structures, and another changing some R-4 zoning requirements.

Both ordinance proposals have resulted from the council’s request that the Riverton Planning Commission provide research and recommendations regarding R-4 residential zoning, according to the meeting packet.

The council will also consider airport ground leases Tuesday.

This week’s meeting will be preceded by a Finance Committee meeting which begins at 6:45 p.m. in the same location.

Both meetings are open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are also available.

For more information call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.