Three economic development items on Shoshoni Town Council agenda for regular meeting Tuesday

The Shoshoni Town council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at Shoshoni Town Hall, 102 E. Second St.

The agenda includes one appearance by a citizen – Tim Thompson – who will address the council about economic development.

There will also be an executive session regarding real estate during the meeting, and the council will consider a building permit for Richard Weaver.

New business includes:

-Sun Realty economic development proposal

-Fremont County dispatch user agreement

–Economic Committee Tourism Asset Development/economic recommendations

The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 458 645 1704) and on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information call the Town of Shoshoni at 876-2515.