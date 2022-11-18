Three connected to Fremont County recently sentenced

The following activity in the U.S. Attorney’s Office was shared in a press release.

United States District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson sentenced Taylon Jeffery Bain, age 36, of Richey, Montana, for the commission of a felony by a registered sex offender, to 168 months imprisonment with 10 years of supervised release and payment of a $100 special assessment. The crime was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Dawson County Sheriff’s Office in Montana, and the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office in Wyoming. Assistant United States Attorney Kerry J. Jacobson prosecuted the case.

Case No. 22-cr-00009-ABJ

United States District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson sentenced Andrew Ray Oldman, age 21, of Riverton, for abusive sexual contact, to 15 months imprisonment with five years of supervised release and payment of a $131.00 for restitution, and a $100 special assessment. The crime was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Assistant United States Attorney Timothy W. Gist prosecuted the case. Case No. 22-cr-00067-ABJ

United States District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson sentenced Wolfe Jontaylor Willow, age 37, of Crowheart, for failure to register as a sex offender, to 24 months imprisonment with five years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment. Willow is required to register due to criminal history dating back to 2011. The crime was investigated by the United States Marshals Service and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Michael J. Elmore. Case No. 22-cr-00137-ABJ