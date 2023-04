(Fremont County, WY) – Three Classic Air Medical flight team members reached a major accomplishment, after recently earning their 500 flight wings, according to a release shared with County 10.

This means they have each taken part in 500 medical transport flights while serving our communities and Wyoming.

Congratulations to Chelise Wilson, Flight Nurse; Renee Barry, Flight Nurse; and Eric Epperson, Flight Paramedic.

“They are a vital part of our communities,” the release states. h/t Classic Air Medical