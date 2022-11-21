Three arrested after reported multi-business theft, pursuit

(Fremont County, WY) – Three Fremont County residents were arrested on the evening of Friday, November 18, after reported thefts at two Fremont County businesses and an ensuing pursuit, according to information obtained from both the Riverton Police Department (RPD) and Lander Police Department (LPD) call reports.

Patrick Duran, 33, of Riverton, was charged with DWUI, Possession of Methamphetamine; Adrian Moss, 36, of Ethete, was charged with a burglary warrant and theft; and Tashena Jealous, 37, of Ethete, for a county County Warrant, and she was also cited for theft.

According to the call report, which came at 6:43 PM in Riverton, RPD officers attempted to stop the vehicle, in which Duran was the reported driver, when it fled west bound on West Main.

The pursuit then continued out into the county with Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) assisting, when the car eventually ran off of the road, shearing off a fence post and

continuing out into a field.

At this point Duran attempted to flee, but was reportedly “quickly captured” and charged with the mentioned infractions above.

The two passengers who remained in the vehicle, Moss and Jealous, were then charged as well.

Jealous reportedly threatened to “come after” the involved officers, and was eventually

cited for theft.

The $201.81 worth of meat which was stolen from the Riverton business was also reportedly recovered.

Investigation continues into the theft of $200 to $400 dollars worth of meat reported stolen from a Lander business earlier the same day, which involved “two unknown females” thought to be Moss and Jealous.

County 10 will provide updates on the ensuing cases when they become available.

