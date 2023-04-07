This week’s #listed features a Newly listed home in Lander

Price: $475,000

A newly listed house boasting two floors, 4 bedrooms, and 3 bathrooms is an exciting prospect for any homebuyer. With ample space for a family or even guests, this house provides the perfect opportunity for comfortable living. The multiple bedrooms and bathrooms offer privacy and convenience, while the two floors provide an extra layer of versatility and flexibility. The design and layout of this house are sure to impress and provide a welcoming atmosphere for all who enter. Whether you’re looking for your dream family home or simply want to upgrade your living situation, this newly listed house is worth a closer look.