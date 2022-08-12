This week’s #listed features a home with space. 10.5 acres of space!

Price: $240,000 Click here for more info and pictures.

Own a little slice of heaven! This property sits on 10.5 acres (8.5 irrigated) & a like new 2007 mobile home that has had a ton of recent upgrades. These include newer vinyl siding, C/A , water heater, new pump & pressure tank, fence, interior paint & so much more! Outside you’ll love the country feel & seclusion provided by the mature trees & manicured lawn. Your 4-legged friends will enjoy the corrals but especially the live water gap in the far west end of the property! Call 307-856-7827 today to see it!