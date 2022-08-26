This week’s #listed features a home that’s priced to sell, and a brand new listing on the golf course!

Price: $192,000 Click here for more info and pictures.

If you are looking for a like new home with many recent upgrades then look no further! Inside 514 Peak the seller has added all new Anderson windows, blown in insulation in the attic, new paint, new carpet, new vinyl tile, and new shelves in the garage. The price even includes a new washer/dryer. Outside you will love the large & private backyard that has a spacious patio & storage shed with a dog run attached. Don’t wait!! Call Skye Coleman-Weisz today before you miss it!