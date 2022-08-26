This week’s #listed features a home that’s priced to sell, and a brand new listing on the golf course!

Did you know? Every home that is listed with REMAX, gets a FREE 3D tour? Get the most out of selling your house with this great feature!
4205 Cypress Pt, Riverton, WY 82501
Price: $475,000 Click here for more info and pictures.
Let your imagination run wild in the tasteful 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath modern Ranch style charmer that just shows pride of ownership throughout. Upstairs is potential one level living with a country estate feel thanks to the large .73 of an acre lot that backs up to the fairway. Inside you will love the over 3,800 sq ft of high quality finishes including new interior paint, and updated basement, including a hickory wet bar, updated bathrooms & spacious kitchen.
514 Peak Dr, Riverton, WY 82501
Price: $192,000 Click here for more info and pictures.
If you are looking for a like new home with many recent upgrades then look no further! Inside 514 Peak the seller has added all new Anderson windows, blown in insulation in the attic, new paint, new carpet, new vinyl tile, and new shelves in the garage. The price even includes a new washer/dryer. Outside you will love the large & private backyard that has a spacious patio & storage shed with a dog run attached. Don’t wait!! Call Skye Coleman-Weisz today before you miss it!
