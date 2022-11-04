This week’s #listed features a home that has all the bang for your buck!

Price: $189,000 Click here for more info and pictures.

Remodeled to make it MOVE IN READY! Updates include; new baths, carpeting & some flooring new. Original hardwood left in place. Interior and exterior paint, newer roof, and new kitchen appliances. This home has 3 bedrooms on the main floor. Nice eat-in kitchen. The lot is over sized with alley access, and central location to shopping! Call Kate Martin at 307-851-3999 today for your private showing!