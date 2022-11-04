This week’s #listed features a home that has all the bang for your buck!

Did you know? Every home that is listed with REMAX, gets a FREE 3D tour? Get the most out of selling your house with this great feature!
806 N 12th St E Riverton, WY 82501
Price: $189,000 Click here for more info and pictures.
Remodeled to make it MOVE IN READY! Updates include; new baths, carpeting & some flooring new. Original hardwood left in place. Interior and exterior paint, newer roof, and new kitchen appliances. This home has 3 bedrooms on the main floor. Nice eat-in kitchen. The lot is over sized with alley access, and central location to shopping! Call Kate Martin at 307-851-3999 today for your private showing!
Be sure to check out our other local listings!
Curious about one of these homes?
CALL 307-856-7827 or visit their website!
RE/MAX ALL-STAR, REALTORS
938 W Main St, Riverton, WY 82501