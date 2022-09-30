This week’s #listed features a family friendly home in a great neighborhood!

Did you know? Every home that is listed with REMAX, gets a FREE 3D tour? Get the most out of selling your house with this great feature!
1024 Piedmont Ct, Riverton, WY 82501
Price: $190,000 Click here for more info and pictures.
This large and spacious 1 level home comes loaded with all the extra’s you are looking for! Inside there is a vaulted great room with a spacious kitchen and center island. You will find that there are 3 large bedrooms all with walk in closets. A covered patio, an over sized backyard and a large two car attached garage is just some of the extra features you will love. Call Skye Coleman-Weisz today for your exclusive showing!
Be sure to check out our other local listings!
Curious about one of these homes?
CALL 307-856-7827 or visit their website!
RE/MAX ALL-STAR, REALTORS
938 W Main St, Riverton, WY 82501