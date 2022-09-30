This week’s #listed features a family friendly home in a great neighborhood!

Price: $190,000 Click here for more info and pictures.

This large and spacious 1 level home comes loaded with all the extra’s you are looking for! Inside there is a vaulted great room with a spacious kitchen and center island. You will find that there are 3 large bedrooms all with walk in closets. A covered patio, an over sized backyard and a large two car attached garage is just some of the extra features you will love. Call Skye Coleman-Weisz today for your exclusive showing!