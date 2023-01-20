This week’s #listed features a country oasis with plenty of room for your animals!

#Listed by RE/MAX All-Star, Realtors
#Listed by RE/MAX All-Star, Realtors

Did you know? Every home that is listed with REMAX, gets a FREE 3D tour. Get the most out of selling your house with this great feature!

386 Lost Wells Butte Riverton, WY 82501

Price: $315,000 Click here for more info and pictures. Prepare to fall in love with this property. Where to even begin? The views are excellent from this 8-acre lot. The property itself boasts a barn, guest house, and animal amenities for horse, cattle or sheep. The main house has three bedrooms and a large mudroom spaced around a large, beautifully lit central living area and kitchen with vaulted ceilings. The large newer windows fill the house with an abundance of natural light.

DCIM\400MEDIA\DJI_0145.JPG

Be sure to check out our other local listings!

  • 509 N 3rd East Riverton
  • 644 N Pavillion Pavillion, WY
  • 1451 Wyoma Riverton, WY
  • 14 Sunnyside Ave Riverton, WY
  • 612 Oak Street Shoshoni, WY $200,000
  • 655 Wind River Lander, WY 82520
  • 7483 Highway 789 Lander, WY 82520
  • 1519 E Lincoln Street Riverton, WY 82501

Curious about one of these homes?
CALL 307-856-7827 or visit their website!

RE/MAX ALL-STAR, REALTORS
938 W Main St, Riverton, WY 82501

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.