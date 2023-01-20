This week’s #listed features a country oasis with plenty of room for your animals!

Did you know? Every home that is listed with REMAX, gets a FREE 3D tour. Get the most out of selling your house with this great feature!
386 Lost Wells Butte Riverton, WY 82501
Price: $315,000 Click here for more info and pictures. Prepare to fall in love with this property. Where to even begin? The views are excellent from this 8-acre lot. The property itself boasts a barn, guest house, and animal amenities for horse, cattle or sheep. The main house has three bedrooms and a large mudroom spaced around a large, beautifully lit central living area and kitchen with vaulted ceilings. The large newer windows fill the house with an abundance of natural light.
