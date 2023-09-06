This week’s #listed features a Country Home with modern updates

Did you know? Every home that is listed with REMAX, gets a FREE 3D tour. Get the most out of selling your house with this great feature!

135 Hutchinson Rd Riverton, WY 82501

Price: $335,000 Click here to view more about this property!

In summary, this newly listed country home with 2.13 acres, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a harmonious blend of charm and modernity is a rare find. Whether you’re looking for a peaceful retreat, a place to raise a family, or a canvas for your rural dreams, this property has it all. Don’t miss the opportunity to make this house your forever home, where the beauty of the countryside meets the comfort of modern living. Contact our real estate agent today to schedule a viewing and experience the magic of this countryside gem.

Be sure to check out our other local listings!

202 E Adams Riverton, WY

314 N Broadway Riverton, WY

813 W Park Ave Riverton, WY

125 Windsong Dr Riverton, WY

1115 N 6th W Riverton, WY

9 Delfelder Riverton, WY

510 N 3rd St E Riverton, WY

624 E Jefferson Ave Riverton, WY

1623 N 8th W Riverton, WY

3911 Spy Glass Circle Riverton, WY

1308 E Washington Riverton, WY

3819 Spy Glass Point Riverton, WY

12 Skyline Riverton, WY

1 Sunny Terrace Riverton, WY $525,000

1013 E Jackson Avenue Riverton, WY 82501 $138,000

9 Mission Rd Riverton, WY

402 E Monroe Ave Riverton, WY

644 N Pavillion Pavillion, WY

Curious about one of these homes?

CALL 307-856-7827 or visit their website!

RE/MAX ALL-STAR, REALTORS

938 W Main St, Riverton, WY 82501