This week’s #listed features a charming, country home

Price: $380,000 Click here for more info and pictures.

Life the way you always dreamed it would be in this sprawling 4 bed, 2 ba Ranch style house w/newer hickory cabinets & open floor plan. Outside is 2.25 irrigated acres w/a three stall barn w/built in pens, tack room & contiguous fencing on the exterior lines. Previously there was a large outdoor riding arena as you can see from all the sand in the back pasture. House wise, you will love the well cared for 1 level home w/excellent upgrades including a brand new Master bath.