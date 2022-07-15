This week’s #listed features a charming, country home

Did you know? Every home that is listed with REMAX, gets a FREE 3D tour? Get the most out of selling your house with this great feature!
19 Stone Road Riverton, WY 82501
Price: $380,000 Click here for more info and pictures.
Life the way you always dreamed it would be in this sprawling 4 bed, 2 ba Ranch style house w/newer hickory cabinets & open floor plan. Outside is 2.25 irrigated acres w/a three stall barn w/built in pens, tack room & contiguous fencing on the exterior lines. Previously there was a large outdoor riding arena as you can see from all the sand in the back pasture. House wise, you will love the well cared for 1 level home w/excellent upgrades including a brand new Master bath.
Be sure to check out our other local listings!
Curious about one of these homes?
CALL 307-856-7827 or visit their website!
RE/MAX ALL-STAR, REALTORS
938 W Main St, Riverton, WY 82501