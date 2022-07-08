This week’s #listed features a charming, beautifully updated home

#Listed by RE/MAX All-Star, Realtors
#Listed by RE/MAX All-Star, Realtors

Did you know? Every home that is listed with REMAX, gets a FREE 3D tour? Get the most out of selling your house with this great feature!

314 S Main Pavillion, WY 82523

Price: $179,000 Click here for more info and pictures.

Like new & Beautiful is the only way to describe this well-kept & charming 1-level house! Inside you will be blown away by how updated the interior is! New in the last few years is 2 new bathrooms, new drywall, new flooring, new paint, new light fixtures, new interior doors & even more! Outside you will love the size & privacy of the yard with mature trees all irrigated by low-cost irrigation water. As an added bonus, there are hookups & a 2nd driveway already installed for you to build your dream shop! Don’t miss your chance to view this home in person. Give us a call today!

Be sure to check out our other local listings!

  • 6 Sunny Terrace Ave Riverton
  • 1024 E Roosevelt Riverton, WY
  • 219 S 6th E Street
  • 94 Grandview Riverton, WY
  • 5960 HWY 287 Lander, WY
  • 75 Minter Rd Riverton, WY $350,000
  • 314 S Main Pavillion, WY 82523 $179,000
  • 94 Riverview Cut Off Riverton, WY $325,000
  • 706 Dickinson Avenue Riverton, WY $135,000

Curious about one of these homes?
CALL 307-856-7827 or visit their website!

RE/MAX ALL-STAR, REALTORS
938 W Main St, Riverton, WY 82501

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.