This week’s #listed features a charming, beautifully updated home

Price: $179,000

Like new & Beautiful is the only way to describe this well-kept & charming 1-level house! Inside you will be blown away by how updated the interior is! New in the last few years is 2 new bathrooms, new drywall, new flooring, new paint, new light fixtures, new interior doors & even more! Outside you will love the size & privacy of the yard with mature trees all irrigated by low-cost irrigation water. As an added bonus, there are hookups & a 2nd driveway already installed for you to build your dream shop! Don’t miss your chance to view this home in person. Give us a call today!