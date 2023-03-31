This week’s #listed features a Charming and Quaint Home in Highly Desirable Neighborhood

#Listed by RE/MAX All-Star, Realtors
3819 Spyglass Point Riverton, WY 82501

Price: $273,000 Click here for more info and pictures.

This charming house nestled in the heart of a desirable neighborhood, is. ready for a small family! The quaint architecture of the home is inviting and welcoming, with beautiful hardwood floors to match. It’s the perfect place to call home and create lasting memories with family and friends.

Be sure to check out our other local listings!

  • 522 E Monroe Ave Riverton, WY $254,000
  • 2321 Oak Lane #76 Riverton WY $40,000
  • 1013 E Jackson Avenue Riverton, WY 82501 $138,000
  • 1 Sunny Terrace Riverton, WY $525,000
  • 910 Elk Drive Riverton, WY $244,000
  • 70 Rawhide Riverton, WY $649,000
  • 202 E Adams Riverton, WY
  • 715 N 6th Street East Riverton, WY
  • 9 Mission Rd Riverton, WY
  • 402 E Monroe Ave Riverton, WY
  • 806 N 12th E Riverton, WY $194,000
  • 386 Lost Wells Butte Riverton, WY $315,000

Curious about one of these homes?
CALL 307-856-7827 or visit their website!

RE/MAX ALL-STAR, REALTORS
938 W Main St, Riverton, WY 82501

