This week’s #listed features a brand new listing with country views

Price: $149,000

Here is your chance to own a 1 level home with 2 beds and 2 baths with a large yard on a quiet street for under $150,000! Inside is a spacious kitchen with a breakfast bar overlooking a formal dining room with a chandelier. In the living room is a wood stove to help keep your utilities low and all the extra wood is included. You will love having a private master bathroom right off the large bedroom. Outside there is an off street parking pad and a fully fenced yard. Call Skye Coleman-Weisz today!