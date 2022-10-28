This week’s #listed features a beautiful home that includes all the furniture!

Price: $625,000 Click here for more info and pictures.

Located 30 miles outside of Lander, WY going West on State Highway 28 in the Wind River Mountains is this custom unique earth bermed, 10 foot ceilings, passive solar, completely self contained, 4B/R, 2B/R, w/large great room, office with WI-FI hock up, library area with built in shelving, massive master bedroom suite with W/D, it’s own propane on demand hot water heater, an all new large master bath with separate shower and large soaker tub, walk-in closet, has one of the 3 fireplaces that is featured in this 1 story home. Kitchen has new wood burning stove, a big eat at island, 42″ customs cabinets, large DC R/F, dishwasher, new propane stove, a breakfast nook surrounded by windows the perfect place to watch local wildlife. There are incredible unobstructed views from large windows all across the front of the house also to be used to let the sun in to store heat in constructed tile floors for warmth with special drapes to close in the evening . A large storage area that contains 1000+ water tank that is filled from own well, battery area for storing your energy from solar, new on demand hot water heater, new pump for water, own generator, workshop, mudroom off back entry, This home can be used for a seasonal home for hunting & fishing, summer activities, winter sports or all year around living. Hosts gorgeous views of Oregon Butte and Continental Peak. Close to historical Oregon Trail and Mormon Trail.