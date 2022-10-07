This week’s #listed features a beautiful home ready for a new family

Did you know? Every home that is listed with REMAX, gets a FREE 3D tour? Get the most out of selling your house with this great feature!
1534 Gannett Dr, Riverton, WY 82501
Price: $339,000 Click here for more info and pictures.
If you are looking for a large & extremely well kept home with a country feel but an in town location, then look no further then 1534 Gannett Drive! Inside you will love the large & open floor plan with an abundance of natural light provided by the new Anderson windows! The main floor contains 2 living rooms, a breakfast nook & a formal dining room, a glass wall overlooking the terraced backyard with an auto sprinkler system watered by a private irrigation well.
