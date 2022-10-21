This week’s #listed features a beautiful home in a great location

Price: $186,000 Click here for more info and pictures.

Well maintained 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in established neighborhood, Ashgrove area, central location! This cute bungalow offers a formal dining room, large kitchen with breakfast nook, a main floor family room accessing the private back yard, covered porch, fountain, and established trees. The basement has 2 bedrooms with lots of storage. There is off street parking with a detached garage and with a heated shop area. It could become a 2 car. Call Kate Martin @ 307-851-3999 for your private showing today!