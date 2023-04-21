This week’s #listed features 2 Newly Listed homes ready for your next venture!

Did you know? Every home that is listed with REMAX, gets a FREE 3D tour. Get the most out of selling your house with this great feature!
3819 Spyglass Point Riverton, WY 82520
Price: $273,000 Click here to view more about this property!
This stunning new home boasts a prime location on the prestigious golf course, offering breathtaking views of the lush fairways and verdant greens. With two spacious bedrooms, this home is perfect for those seeking a comfortable and inviting living space. The property has been thoughtfully updated, with modern fixtures and finishes throughout, creating a sleek and sophisticated ambiance. Whether you’re an avid golfer or simply love the tranquility of a scenic location, this home offers the perfect opportunity to live the dream.
211 N Seventh Street W Point Riverton, WY 82520
Price: $195,000 Click here to learn more about this property!
This charming newly listed home boasts a desirable location and a host of impressive features that are sure to impress. With two spacious bedrooms, the property is perfect for those seeking a comfortable and welcoming living space. The open living and dining area creates a light and airy ambiance, perfect for relaxing or entertaining. The well-appointed kitchen is the heart of the home, with modern appliances and ample counter space for preparing delicious meals. The detached garage offers convenient parking and additional storage space, perfect for all your outdoor equipment and hobbies. With its impressive updates, this home is sure to provide a comfortable and welcoming retreat for years to come.
Be sure to check out our other local listings!
Curious about one of these homes?
CALL 307-856-7827 or visit their website!
RE/MAX ALL-STAR, REALTORS
938 W Main St, Riverton, WY 82501