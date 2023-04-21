This week’s #listed features 2 Newly Listed homes ready for your next venture!

Price: $195,000 Click here to learn more about this property!

This charming newly listed home boasts a desirable location and a host of impressive features that are sure to impress. With two spacious bedrooms, the property is perfect for those seeking a comfortable and welcoming living space. The open living and dining area creates a light and airy ambiance, perfect for relaxing or entertaining. The well-appointed kitchen is the heart of the home, with modern appliances and ample counter space for preparing delicious meals. The detached garage offers convenient parking and additional storage space, perfect for all your outdoor equipment and hobbies. With its impressive updates, this home is sure to provide a comfortable and welcoming retreat for years to come.