This week’s #listed features 2 Newly Listed homes ready for a walk-thru tour!

505 Hursh St Riverton, WY 82520
Price: $425,000 Click here to view more about this property!
There’s No Place Like Shome! This newly remodeled Shome residence has a courgette kitchen, stainless steal appliances, oversized and roomy bedrooms, moss rock fireplace, and tile bathrooms. There are two shops, 5 trailer hook-ups, and a fenced storage yard. This property is perfect as a residence or rental /income asset. Call Skye Coleman-Weisz for more information at 307-851-0021!
3911 Spyglass Cir Riverton, WY 82520
Price: $324,900 Click here to learn more about this property!
This charming newly listed home boasts a desirable location and a host of impressive features that are sure to impress. With four spacious bedrooms, the property is perfect for those seeking a comfortable and welcoming living space. The beautiful vaulted ceiling creates a light and airy ambiance, perfect for relaxing or entertaining. The attached garage offers convenient parking and additional storage space, perfect for all your outdoor equipment and hobbies. With its impressive updates, this home is sure to provide a comfortable and welcoming retreat for years to come.
