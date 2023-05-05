This week’s #listed features 2 Newly Listed homes ready for a walk-thru tour!

Price: $324,900 Click here to learn more about this property!

This charming newly listed home boasts a desirable location and a host of impressive features that are sure to impress. With four spacious bedrooms, the property is perfect for those seeking a comfortable and welcoming living space. The beautiful vaulted ceiling creates a light and airy ambiance, perfect for relaxing or entertaining. The attached garage offers convenient parking and additional storage space, perfect for all your outdoor equipment and hobbies. With its impressive updates, this home is sure to provide a comfortable and welcoming retreat for years to come.