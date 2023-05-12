This week’s #listed features 2 Newly Listed homes ready for a walk-thru tour!

Did you know? Every home that is listed with REMAX, gets a FREE 3D tour. Get the most out of selling your house with this great feature!
624 E Jefferson Riverton, WY 82520
Price: $289,000 Click here to view more about this property!
This stunning new house boasts 4 bedrooms and spans an impressive 2,524 square feet. Located on a corner lot, the property offers plenty of outdoor space and beautiful views from all angles. The kitchen has been recently updated with top-of-the-line appliances and modern finishes, providing the perfect space for preparing meals and entertaining guests. The finished basement is the ideal spot for a game room, home theater, or even an extra bedroom. With so much space and potential, this house is the perfect place to call home.
510 N Third St E Riverton, WY 82520
Price: $199,000 Click here to learn more about this property!
This newly listed 3 bedroom home exudes charm and character from the moment you set eyes on it. With its white picket fence and classic design, it offers the quintessential American dream. The interior is just as charming, with spacious rooms that are flooded with natural light. The unfinished basement provides ample storage space and offers the potential for even more living space. Additionally, the detached garage provides space for a vehicle or additional storage. This home truly has it all and is sure to capture the hearts of those seeking a classic yet updated living experience.
