This week’s #listed features 2 Newly Listed homes ready for a walk-thru tour!

Price: $199,000

This newly listed 3 bedroom home exudes charm and character from the moment you set eyes on it. With its white picket fence and classic design, it offers the quintessential American dream. The interior is just as charming, with spacious rooms that are flooded with natural light. The unfinished basement provides ample storage space and offers the potential for even more living space. Additionally, the detached garage provides space for a vehicle or additional storage. This home truly has it all and is sure to capture the hearts of those seeking a classic yet updated living experience.