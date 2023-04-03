There’s SNOW doubt about it, Gamble’s has some hoppin’ deals in April

Hey guys, it’s Shane at Gamble’s in Lander.

We were so close… then we were robbed. The snow is back, but we’re going to “be the change we want to see in the weather” by kicking off a big Spring Sale!

You all know I like to have fun…I mean, last year I dressed up like a giant bunny for our Easter sale. This year I thought maybe instead of blinding everyone with my big bunny butt, I’d just….give away a recliner!

It’s the “Crack an Egg Sale” at Gamble’s all through April!

Just stop in and look around the store for the hidden eggs…I’m pretty awful at it, so they’re easy to find 🙂

Crack your egg open and you’ll find a deal of 10-25% off the sale price of any in-stock recliner purchase.

And one egg holds the golden goose…wait that’s not right… the goose lays the golden egg, right? Anyway… ONE egg in the store will give you a FREE recliner! Hurry in – even in the snow – because when that egg is gone, it’s gone. But the deals last all month!

La-Z-Boy, Flexsteel, and Southern Motion recliners in all shapes and sizes are waiting at Gamble’s this month. Did I mention we have over 250 in stock? 2-5-0 in stock, no waiting.

Gambles on Main Street in Lander – remember delivery is always FREE within 30 miles of the store….which INCLUDES Riverton!