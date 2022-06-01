There’s an Ocean of Possibilities this summer at the Fremont County Library System!

Summer is finally here and so is Summer Reading! The Fremont County Library System Summer Reading programs start June 1st. With prize drawings, giveaways and programming throughout the summer, FCLS Libraries are truly the place to be!

For more information on each libraries summer reading incentives, or on the many programs throughout the summer call the Lander (307-332-5194) Riverton (307-856-3556) or Dubois (307-455-2992) Branch Libraries, check out our Facebooks, or stop by!

When: June 1- July 31st

Where: FCLS Libraries

Who: Open to all!