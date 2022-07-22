Thefts on the rise in Fremont County

(Fremont County, WY) – Six thefts were reported to have occurred in the 24 hour period between July 21 and 22, according to the most recent Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) report, adding to an increase in thefts reported in the area.

These reports include a shop theft in the Frenchie Draw Oil Field area, three thefts from vehicles or garages on Mountain View Drive and one on Sandstone Circle, and one potential vehicle theft on Holly Drive.

In addition to the reported thefts above, community assistance is being sought in two of these incidents that had video surveillance.

The Riverton Police Department commented on their Facebook page that “Very few vehicle break-ins involve a broken window or other forced entry. Prevention can be as simple as locking your home, your garage and all vehicles. Remove your valuables & firearms, lock your vehicles and take your keys!”