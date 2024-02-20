The Wind River Visitors Council is hiring two positions, an Administrative Assistant and a Content Creator

The Wind River Visitors Council’s mission is to stimulate tourism by increasing awareness of and encouraging visitation to, the unique destinations, activities and events in Wind River Country. The organization was established in 1989 and is funded by the local lodging tax.

The Wind River Visitors Council is very excited to add these two new part-time positions, which could be combined into one full-time position if the requirements for both positions are met.

Job Title: Administrative Assistant, Wind River Visitors Council

Starting Date: This position has an immediate opening

Reports To: Executive Director

Location: This is a countywide position based in Lander, Wyoming

Status: Part-time, hourly (approximately 15 hours per week)

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

Act as an ambassador for visitor-related services.

Promote destination highlights.

Ensure adequate inventory of display materials throughout Wind River Country.

Clerical and organizational tasks such as file organizing, scheduling appointments and drafting correspondences.

Assist with creating a community calendar in both print and digital formats.

Help with the preparation of bi-monthly Board Meetings, and take Minutes during the Meetings.

Manage the Wind River Visitors Council’s brochure fulfillment program.

This position requires occasional countywide travel.

Requirements

The candidate will be passionate about Fremont County and the Wind River Indian Reservation (branded as Wind River Country), the world-class tourism features in Wind River Country, be an ambassador of the Wind River Visitors Council’s values and mission and possess the following qualities:

Attention to detail is a must.

Strong organizational skills.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Ability to multitask.

Previous experience with a Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) or Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) or relevant customer/visitor service is preferred.

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience.

Experience utilizing Google Workspace, Word, Excel and Keynote/PowerPoint.

Job Title: Content Creator, Wind River Visitors Council

Starting Date: This position has an immediate opening

Reports To: Executive Director

Location: This is a countywide position based in Lander, Wyoming

Status: Part-time, hourly (approximately 15 hours per week)

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

Act as an ambassador for visitor-related services.

Promote destination highlights and promote seasonal events and tourism showcases.

Work with local businesses and partners to help promote events and packages throughout Wind River Country.

Assist with creating a community calendar in both print and digital formats.

Manage and maintain two websites.

Manage the Wind River Visitors Council’s blog.

Help to create presentations, display ads, an annual report, revised brochures, etc.

This position requires occasional countywide travel.

Requirements

The candidate will be passionate about Fremont County and the Wind River Indian Reservation (branded as Wind River Country), the world-class tourism features in Wind River Country, be an ambassador of the Wind River Visitors Council’s values and mission and possess the following qualities:

Attention to detail is a must.

Strong organizational skills.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Ability to multitask.

Previous experience with a Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) or Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) or relevant customer/visitor service is preferred.

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience.

Website and graphic software experience utilizing WordPress and Adobe Creative Suite products preferred.

Experience utilizing Google Workspace, Word, Excel and Keynote/PowerPoint.

Content management as it pertains to partnership portals, event updates, newsletters and outbound communications.

The ideal candidate will have a genuine interest in working with community members, local businesses and partners to build and maintain working relationships.

Compensation

$20 to $22 per hour, depending on experience. These are part-time positions (15 to 20 hours per week) that could be combined into one position if the requirements for both positions are met.

To Apply

Send a cover letter and resume to [email protected] by March 6, 2024. Please specify which position you are applying for.

NOTE: These job descriptions are not intended to be all-inclusive. The employee may perform other related duties as established to meet the ongoing needs of the organization. Wind River Visitors Council is an equal-opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, marital status or status as a U.S. Veteran.