The Wind River Visitors Council and The Journal of Lost Time Present the Wind River Rally

Here at the Wind River Visitors Council (WRVC), we’re wrapping up the fiscal year 2021 to 2022 projects and looking forward to a new fiscal year, new summer and welcoming visitors from near and far.

Following are some of the WRVC’s current projects.

Wind River Rally

The WRVC partnered with the Journal of Lost Time for a vanlife event series in celebration of gathering in beautiful places. The event takes place from June 23 to 26. It will be based in Hudson and will have county-wide excursions and evening events. Wind River Rally kicks off with the Lander Presents Summer Series featuring the Lil Smokies at Lander City Park. The following night, June 24, a brand new event is featured, Taste of Riverton, which takes place at Riverton City Park. Taste of Riverton is just as it sounds: an exciting event that showcases the local cuisine and live music that Riverton has to offer. The last night of the Wind River Rally features downtown Hudson with more live music, kickball games and a variety of food. These events focus on Leave No Trace principles, clean-ups and exploring beautiful places. For more information or to register, visit www.windriverrally.com/.

Continental Divide Trail Gateway Community Status Approved

The WRVC partnered with the University of Wyoming, Wind River Outdoor Recreation Collaborative and the Continental Divide Trail Coalition to try to get Dubois and Lander-South Pass City recognized as Gateway Communities for the Continental Divide Trail. This was a senior project in the Outdoor Recreation and Tourism Management degree program at the University of Wyoming, and three students spent their spring semester working on the project. While the Dubois designation is on hold for now, the Lander-South Pass City designation was approved last month. The designation ceremony, which includes Mayor Richardson signing a proclamation, takes place on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 5 p.m. at the Coalter Loft in Lander.

Bike Racks

The WRVC is working with the Riverton Chamber of Commerce to put bike racks throughout Riverton. This is also a project that helps to support the Wyoming Office of Tourism’s WY Responsibly campaign.

Riverton Drone Project

The WRVC is putting together a drone video of parts of Riverton. The filming for this video is now complete, and we’re looking forward to seeing the footage.

TravelStorys

The WRVC is working with the Northern Arapaho Economic Development Commission on the completion of a Wind River Indian Reservation Audio Tour. The tour currently has 10 Eastern Shoshone sites, and 10 Northern Arapaho sites are being added. The full tour is scheduled to be released in July.

Events

Do you have events that you’d like posted to the Wind River Visitors Council’s website, which automatically posts to the Wyoming Office of Tourism website and County 10? Please send any 2022 events, packages, news, etc. to Melanie Hoefle (the Wind River Visitors Council’s Community Engagement Manager) at [email protected]. She can also get you Wind River Visitors Council vacation guides, driving tours, Continental Divide Trail information and/or the Wyoming and Utah Pioneer Trails Auto Tour brochure.

The Wind River Visitors Council’s mission is to stimulate tourism by increasing awareness of and encouraging visitation to, the unique destinations, activities and events in Wind River Country.