‘The Three Musketeers’ takes the stage in Shoshoni this week

(Shoshoni, WY) – A dinner theatre production of The Three Musketeers by Alexandre Dumas and dramatized by Max Bush will take the stage at Shoshoni Schools on Thursday, April 27, Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29.

Doors open at 5:30 pm, and dinner will be served at 6 pm. The show will follow dinner at 7 pm. Tickets are $20 each, and proceeds go to both the theatre and wrestling programs. Purchase tickets online now here.

The show is an adaptation of the classic tale, with about 25 students ranging from 8th graders to seniors as some part of the production, whether they’re a character in the play or working tech.

h/t Drew Peregoy

Dinner will be Chicken Cordon Bleu with a vegetable and cheesy potatoes. Served by the Shoshoni wrestlers.

“Come for a fantastic dinner, sword fighting, romance, and treachery,” noted theatre teacher Drew Peregoy.

The theatre seats around 200, so there are plenty of seats to have a great night out.

Drew shared his appreciation for the student’s parents, the school administration, the coaches for sharing their athletes, and the students for their hard work.

Check out the cast list below!