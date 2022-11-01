The Soldiers House to prepare Thanksgiving meals for veterans and first responders

(Fremont County, WY) The Soldiers House of Fremont County is offering, preparing, and will be delivering traditional Thanksgiving meals to both veterans and first responders this year.

Coordinating the event is Jennifer Wilson, who sent out an email to notify veterans to get signed up to receive “a full, traditional Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings prepared by volunteer chefs in a commercial kitchen and delivered by volunteers who just want to say thank you,” she wrote.

The meals will be delivered around noon on Thanksgiving Day, or veterans and their families can join Soldiers House in the cafeteria at Rendezvous Elementary School in Riverton.

“Or you can come on in and pick up your meal if you want to watch the amazing production underway,” Wilson said in her email.

This year Soldiers House also includes EMS, law enforcement, and first responders who are on duty on Thanksgiving Day “because we truly appreciate you,” Wilson wrote. “And no, someone else does not deserve it more than you do. This is for you!”

For veterans or first responders to sign up for meals, call or text Jen at 307-349-0945 or email [email protected] with the following information:

Name, address, and phone number

How many meals, and indicate whether it will be delivery, eat-in, or carry-out.

“All veterans are eligible, regardless of discharge status,” Wilson wrote. “We may also need your DD-214 if we don’t already know you.”

According to their website, The Soldiers House of Fremont County’s primary mission is to bring supportive and free mental health services to the veterans and families of Fremont County. For more information, visit their website at: soldiershousefc.org or their Facebook page @TheSoldiersHouseFremontCounty.